Shehnaaz Gill's latest photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani takes internet by storm; see BTS video

Bigg Boss 14 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling the hearts of the people with her innocence and killer smile. There's an exciting news for the fans of Shehnaaz as the Punjabi actress recently had a photo shoot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. The diva is set to rule as she is giving her fans more reasons to love her. Dabboo took to his social media and shared the behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot. Sharing the clip, he wrote - "#btswithdabboo with stunning Shahnaz Gill."

In a boomerang video, Shehnaaz looked absolutely stunning in a white shirt and a multi-colored pants. The actress kept her hair open with dewy make-up.

Shenaaz's fans are eagerly waiting for the final pictures and they have been sharing their excitement on social media. Check out fans reactions here:

Fans have been waiting to see Shehnaaz gill on the big screen. The actress will soon be seen in Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa starter Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of a pregnant woman. The film is scheduled to release in October on Dussehra. Also, Shehnaaz has a couple of music videos lined up with Sidharth Shukla. One is a Shreya Ghoshal song titled Habit while the other is a song by Desi Music Factory.