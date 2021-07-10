VIDEO | Shehnaaz Gill reacts to her first Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot, says 'maza aa gaya'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DABBOORATNANI,ITS_SIDNAAZ_YASHU Shehnaaz Gill and Dabboo Ratnani

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill enjoys an unmatched fan following. She keeps trending on every social media platform on daily basis. While she was a decently popular name in Punjab, after her appearance in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, she has become a household name all over the country. From doing numerous ad campaigns to starring in a Punjabi film with Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz is on a roll. Now, she has also been shot by ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Last month, BTS pictures of Shehnaaz from the photoshoot had gone viral. Now, Ratnani is all set to give another sneak peek with a video.

Dabboo Ratnani on Thursday teased the Shehnaazians that he will be sharing Shehnaaz Gill's reaction to her first photoshoot by the celebrity photogtrapher. Now the video is out and fans are elated.

Earlier, Dabboo Ratnani had shared a 15-second teaser video with the Punjabi singer-actress in which her face was not visible. The video was aimed to make the fans curious. Shehnaaz opted for an all-black attire for the boomerang video which was shared by the photographer with a caption, "#btswithdabboo Don’t Be Easy To Define, Let Them Wonder About You."

As soon as the fans came to know about the teaser release, they flooded Twitter with praises and trended hashtag #ShehnaazXDabbooRatnani.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill keeps making headlines for her relationship with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The duo is rumoured to be dating, considering their closeness inside the BB house. However, they have never acknowledged or confirmed the rumours. Lately, it was being said that Shehnaaz and Sidharth have parted ways. Amid the breakup rumours, Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter to share a cryptic post that shut down many gossipmongers.

His tweet read, "Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all."

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill wrapped up her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa last month. The actress shot for the film in Canada. It will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year. Other details about the film are still under wraps. She also has a couple of music videos coming up with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.