Shefali Shah reveals she rejected Bollywood biggies like 'Kapoor and Sons', 'Neerja' in Insta Q&A session

Actress Shefali Shah, who took her acting to the next level with the International Emmy-winning series "Delhi Crime", revealed that she had rejected acting in hit Bollywood movies like 'Neerja' and 'Kapoor and Sons'. During an Instagram Q&A session, when a user asked her to name a movie rejected by her that went on to become a hit, Shefali quipped and wrote, "Many.. 'Kapoor and Sons', 'Neerja'."

Apart from this, Shefali has also shared other interesting facts about her. Speaking about how she selects her scripts, she added, "What really hits me in my heart and gut, I will do it."

Despite proving her mettle as an actor with projects like 'Delhi Crime', 'Juice', 'Once Again' and 'Waqt: The Race Against Time', Shefali feels she has to learn a lot as an artiste. "Everyone makes their own path and learning. In fact, I am still learning myself. What tip I will give to someone. I absolutely have no tips," she responded to a fan who asked her to give tips on acting.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shefali has joined the cast of Ayushmann Khurrana-Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Doctor G'. She will essay the role of a senior doctor - Dr Nandini. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student in the forthcoming film. It is helmed by debutant director Anubhuti Kashyap. For the first time, Ayushmann, Rakul and Shefali will share screen space together which has certainly piqued the curiosity of the viewers.

Apart from 'Doctor G', Shefali will also be seen in 'Darlings' where she will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. She also has Vipul Shah's 'Human' and Netflix's 'Delhi Crime 2', the second part 'Delhi Crime'.

The first season of 'Delhi Crime' won the Best Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards last year. Recently, Shefali's debut directorial venture 'Someday' was selected for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival's International Short Film and Video Competition.

