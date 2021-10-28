Shahid Kapoor shares 'morning' glimpse with wife Mira Rajput; Ishaan Khatter calls them 'Cayuties'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor shares 'morning' glimpse with wife Mira

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Thursday treated fans to an adorable picture with his wife Mira, where he can be seen giving a glimpse of his casual morning with her. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared two pictures of himself with Mira. Seems like the couple just woke up and posed for the lens. Sharing the pictures, Shahid wrote, "Morning," and added a red heart emoticon to it.

Fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and left a string of heartfelt messages for the much-loved couple. Shahid's brother- actor Ishaan Khatter called them "cayuties" in the comments section. Raashii Khanna also wrote, "Aww" and added a red heart to it.

Take a look:

The pictures garnered more than one million likes within a few hours of being posted. Shahid and Mira who tied the knot in 2015 are parents of two, 4-year-old baby girl Misha and 2-year-old baby boy Zain.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kapoor will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others. He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna. Shahid will also be seen in an action avatar in the new film titled 'Bull'.

The upcoming film is set in the 1980s inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Debutant Aditya Nimbalkar will helm the project.

(ANI)