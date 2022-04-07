Pat' Diye Chakke: Shah Rukh Khan wants to hug Pat Cummins & dance like Andre Russell after KKR win

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine after his team crushed Mumbai Indians by five wickets at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Wednesday (April 6) in Pune. Not just this, premier pacer Pat Cummins smashed the fastest fifty of the IPL. SRK was all praises for Cummins for his spectacular innings and took to Instagram to express his happiness. Sharing a picture from the match, Shah Rukh wrote, "Wow again!!! @kkriders boys!! @patcummins30 I want to dance like @ar12russell & hug u like the whole team did. Wow well done KKR and what else is there to say!!!…’PAT’ DIYE CHAKKE!!!"

In no time, his fans bombarded the post with their best wishes for the actor and his team. They also expressed their wish to see the actor in the stands during the match. One of the users wrote, "Missed you in stands." Another said, "Shah Rukh Khan's happiness matters the most to us." "We miss u srk," commented another fan.

The Australian all-rounder Cummins took 14 balls to reach 50. He notched 56 runs off 15 balls. With his innings, Cummins also equaled KL Rahul's record of the fastest IPL half-century.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is not able to attend the IPL matches as he is busy with his work commitments. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pathan. The film marks SRK's comeback to movies after almost four years. It will see him essaying the role of a spy. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Earlier, the film's teaser gave an insight about its premise and the titular character with SRK appearing in a silhouette, generating massive hype.

