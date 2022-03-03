AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to fan telling him 'Filmo mai aao...Khabro mai nahi' is epic

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMHARSH55 Shah Rukh Khan

Highlights To celebrate Pathan's announcement, Shah Rukh Khan hosted #AskSRK session on Twitter

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Pathaan marks SRK's first film after 'Zero' which was released in 2018

Soon after unveiling the teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans with a quick 'AskSRK' interaction round on Twitter. He held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, following which, his fans from all across the globe bombarded him with questions related to his personal life, work-life, and his next release. During the session, one of the social media users wrote to Khan, "#AskSRK @iamsrk Keha gayab ho dear...Filmo mai aate reho...Khabro mai nahi"

Well, SRK's reply to the user was all things fun and full of wit. The actor responded, "Ok next time I will be 'Khabardaar' #Pathaan."

This comes in reference to the recent controversies that SRK was surrounded with. His son Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug cruise case in Mumbai. A section of social media users also trolled him for allegedly spitting on late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains at her funeral. Later it was cleared through viral pictures that he 'blowed' on her mortal remains as "a religious practise after reciting dua (prayer)."

In another question, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan, "Laal Singh Chaddha dekhi (Did you watch Laal Singh Chaddha?)," referring to Aamir Khan's upcoming starrer. In response, Shah Rukh quipped, "Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha (Aamir asks me to show him Pathaan first)!!"

For the unversed, SRK on Wednesday unveiled the first teaser and release date of the upcoming movie that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. "I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now...See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you," SRK wrote on Twitter.

Asking about his Pathaan look, a fan said, "Sir how long did it take you to grow your hair for Pathaan? Assuming you haven't used extensions, or have you? #AskSRK." Replying to this, SRK wrote, "Bhai jab meri jaisi zulfein hon toh time nahi lagta…ghar ki kheti hai na (When you have hair like me, it doesn't take much time...it's home grown)!! #Pathan."