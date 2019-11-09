Shah Rukh Khan repeats in Bangla after Rakhee and leaves audience cheering loudly at KIFF. Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan repeats in Bangla after Rakhee at KIFF

An abiding moment of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival inauguration on Friday would remain the on-stage interactions between Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and yesteryear's heroine Rakhee, the mother-son duo of the 1993 hit movie Baazigar, which not only struck an emotional chord among the public but also gave some priceless moments of fun.

Rakhee, who is a Bengali, was seen teaching some Bengali words to King Khan. She chose Rabindranath Tagore's evergreen song 'O Amar Desher Mati, tomar pore thekai matha' (o my country's soil, I bow my head to you). Rakhi was seen loudly pronouncing each of the words, and asking Shah Rukh to repeat them. SRK duly obliged. Once the lesson was over, Rakhee hugged Shah Rukh, turning highly emotional. SRK, however, said he had no clue what all he had said.

The dignitaries, the audience everyone is in awe as Rakhi Ji teaches SRK to speak in Bangla ❤️ And the words of SRK sound the sweetest, RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/pwJAylQihk — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 8, 2019

"I have no idea what I have said. When I was doing Baazigar with Rakheeji, and now... We've worked together in Baazigar. For me, it's just an excuse to stand close to the most beautiful woman in the world, so, thank you very much Rakhee ji," said Shah Rukh. Watch the videos –

Present at the inaugural of Kolkata International Film Festival was CM Mamata Banerjee, Rakhee, Sourav Ganguly, MP Nusrat Jahan, MP Mimi Chakraborty, Shatabdi Roy, Deb Adhikary, and other dignitaries like director Srijit Mukherji and actress Indrani Halder. SRK inaugurated the festival by lighting the diya.

King Khan lights the lamp at the inauguration ceremony of #KIFF2019 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3hD1zbYSoj — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 8, 2019

The hilarious conversation between King Khan and @MamataOfficial and the cutest gestures by King Khan ❤️ #KIFF2019 pic.twitter.com/uz5aFw2Xqi — SRK Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 8, 2019

In his speech, Shah Rukh also confessed his love for Andie MacDowell, saying he has loved her since he was 26. On the other hand, the actor was also conferred with 25th Kolkata International Film Festival commemoration trophy, presented to him by Nusrat Jahan.

