Shah Rukh Khan's comment on family picture posted by wife Gauri wins the internet

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 34th birthday on November 2nd. The actor received love and wishes in abundance on social media with #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan and #KingKhan ruling the trends. Not just fans but Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and others also wished the best for him on the day. However, who made his day the most special was his wife Gauri Khan who shared a cute family picture on the internet.

Gauri wrote, ‘Squeezing memories into one frame.... The photo contains SRK with ife Gauri and his three kids- Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. They all look adorable in the frame. Soon after the diva shared the post, loving husband Shah Rukh had the most beautiful thing to thank her with. He said, “Shah Rukh reacted to Gauri’s post saying, “Over years I made a good house...Gauri made a good Home but I really believe we are the best at making some really good kids!”

Over years I made a good house...Gauri made a good Home but I really believe we are the best at making some really good kids! https://t.co/pPi3pDhIoM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan was overwhelmed to receive the love from the fans on his birthday. He even shared a thank you post for the fans as well as to founder and chairman of Emaar Properties, Mohamed Alabbar, after he received the most interesting birthday wish on Burj Khalifa. He wrote, “To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr.#MohamedAlabbar and @burjkhalifa @emaardubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest!”

On the acting front, Shah Rukh was last seen on screen in Zero, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Fans were expecting that the superstar will announce his next film on his birthday but nothing like that happened. SRK also reacted to the disappointment of the fans and claimed, "I know a lot of people were writing on social media and media people keep speculating that I am announcing a film on my birthday, but the beauty of my films because of all you is. The day it will be announced will be our birthday.”

