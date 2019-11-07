Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies VFX to be part of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, actor extends good wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies VFX to be part of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan surprised his fans on Wednesday when he unveiled the motion poster and logo of his upcoming Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor shared a beautiful video that showed the logo and signature music of the film. He shared the video saying, ‘Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum...’ Fans were left in awe of the 30-second long video and admired the beautiful logo.

Soon after Aamir Khan shared the video on the internet, another big news came when Shah Rukh Khan’s visual effects studio, Red Chillies VFX announced that the film will release in collaboration with them. Along with extending good wishes to the superstar for his film, Red Chillies VFX wrote, “Haan hain kahaani main hum... @vfx_redchillies is proud to be a part of Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Rumours were rife that Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of Aamir Khan’s next film. While many were speculating that the Raees actor will have a cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha, the tweet has cleared the air about how the two superstars will be collaborating for the project. SRK also extended his good luck to his friend Aamir after he released the video.

Shah Rukh wrote, “Yaar tum hi poori kahaani ho! All the best for the endeavour and hard work.”

Yaar tum hi poori kahaani ho! All the best for the endeavour and hard work. https://t.co/OzKbq6QDnT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 6, 2019

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of 1994 starrer Forest Grump. The film originally starred Tom Hanks and Aamir will be seen undergoing another drastic physical transformation for the role. It has already been said that he is on a special diet to get in shape for his character. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and is directed by Advait Chandan. It will hit the screens on Christmas 2020.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer of Forest Grump from which Laal Singh Chaddha is being made:

