Raveena Tandon on Andaz Apna Apna: Aamir Khan and Salman Khan weren’t talking to each other

Its been 25 years of Andaz Apna Apna and the fans still can’t seem to get enough of its one-liners and the sparkling chemistry among the stars. While the film didn’t get the expected response when it released in 1994, it has become a cult classic now. Starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, it set new benchmarks when it comes to fame as well as the characters. While the film turned out to be a masterpiece, diva Raveena Tandon recently revealed that none of the actors were talking during the shoot.

Talking to a media publication, Raveena said, “It was fun as while we were shooting, none of us were speaking to each other. Sabke jhagade chal rahe the. Aamir and Salman weren’t talking to each other, Karisma and I weren’t talking and neither were Salman and Rajji. I don’t know how that film got made. But, it shows we are damn good actors (laughs).”

Raveena also stated that the two superstars, Salman and Aamir, also tried to bring her and Karisma together to get them talking and the entire unit was also trying the same. She recalled, “in the climax, there’s a scene where Karishma and I are tied to a pillar. Rajji said, ‘We won’t untie you, unless you talk to one another’. It was all so funny. I remember, while shooting scenes, we would all genuinely laugh a lot as the dialogues were so hilarious. Hamne maze bhi kiye aur jhagde bhi kiye.”

Even though the film has earned a special space in everyone’s hearts, Raveena herself hasn’t seen it yet. The actress revealed that she has only seen the parts that she dubbed and hasn’t watched the entire film in a go. She, however, intends to sit and watch it with her kids one day.

