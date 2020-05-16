Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan shares lockdown lessons and flaunts his salt and pepper look amid lockdown

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not announced any of his projects to date but he remains connected with his fans through social media. A lot of times the actor has answered the questions on Twitter and has been making people aware of the novel coronavirus. He has been appealing to people to stay at home and donated PPE kit to help corona warriors in the time of crisis. The actor recently took to Instagram to share some lockdown lessons for everyone along with a sunkissed selfie in which he can be seen showing off his salt and pepper.

He wrote, "That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don’t really matter as much as we thought they did. That we really don’t need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up. That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us. That we can laugh with those we fought so hard... and know that our ideas weren’t actually any bigger than theirs. And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!"

Captioning the post he wrote, "Lockdown lessons…" Have a look at the same here:

The actor and his wife Gauri Khan have been actively working to provide relief to the daily wage workers as well as helping the healthcare officials in the battle against COVID 19. Through his charity organisation Meer Foundation, he has asked his fans to donate and help provide the necessary equipment to the health officials working on the frontline of the pandemic.

He tweeted, "Let’s support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way."

Let’s support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). A little help can go a long way. @MeerFoundationhttps://t.co/zfUWD5GnrD https://t.co/qMG39nau8B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2020

Earlier, Shah Rukh and Gauri have donated to multiple coronavirus relief funds including PM Modi's CARES Fund, Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Fund, Delhi's Chief Minister's Fund among others. SRK has also given his 4-story office in Mumbai to be used as an isolation center. Gauri Khan has also offered her office space a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients. Taking to Twitter, Gauri had written, GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office... A quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19. @meerfoundationofficial @iamsrk."

Making space for each other. #MeerFoundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by @gaurikhan and @iamsrk, into quarantine quarters under @mybmc's guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before. pic.twitter.com/HBjMBp1iDG — Meer Foundation (@MeerFoundation) April 22, 2020

