Shah Rukh Khan to join Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan will ring into his 54th birthday on November 2nd

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to ring into his 54th birthday on November 2nd. Fans all around the world are super excited for the same as it is said that he will announce his two big projects on the special day. SRK was last seen in the Aanand L. Rai directorial Zero in December last year. Ever since his fans have been waiting for the announcement of his next film. While there is still time before Badshah Khan declares anything, reports claim that he will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

Shah Rukh Khan has often done a cameo in the films of other Bollywood superstars. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the superstar will appear in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra in a special role. The report states a source, “It’s a guest appearance but Shah Rukh plays a pivotal role in taking Ranbir’s journey forward. He has already allotted his dates for his portions and will shoot before the year-end.”

Isn’t it a big news? Brahmastra has been in the limelight for its grandeur in terms of technicality as well as the star cast. The film was supposed to release in December this year but the filmmaker decided to postpone it to next year. According to Ayan Mukerji, he still has work to do on the film and will present it to the viewers only when he is satisfied with it.

This is not the first time, but Shah Rukh Khan has done a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor’s earlier film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as well. He played the ex-husband of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film who was Ranbir’s love interest.

On the related note, Ayan Mukerji has always been a fan of SRK. In April this year, he shared a heartfelt post for the superstar and called him his inspiration. He has also been an assistant on SRK’s two films- Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Swades. Not just Ayan, Shah Rukh has also been very appreciative of the films the filmmaker has made. It would definitely be interesting to see what new SRK will show in the fantasy drama Brahmastra.

