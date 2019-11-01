Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor begins cricket lessons for next film Jersey, shares photo

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is preparing hard for the Hindi remake of Telegu film Jersey. He has started training to hone his cricketing skills for the role of a cricketer in the movie. Talking about the film, Shahid said: "It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply. "

According to a source, Shahid is "learning the ropes of playing a cricketer on screen by regularly going for the cricket sessions." Also, the film's shoot will start in Chandigarh this month. A picture of Shahid taking cricket training is out. In the image, he is seen holding a bat in his hands.

A few days ago, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement of the film starring Shahid Kpaoor. He wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Shahid Kapoor to star in #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Jersey... The #Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version, starring Nani... Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju... 28 Aug 2020 release."

Jersey will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who helmed the original as well. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

