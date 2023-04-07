Shah Rukh Khan dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan during KKR vs RCB, Suhana & Shanaya Kapoor attend match

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan reached Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium to attend his team, Kolkata Knight Riders' match on Thursday played against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League 2023. The actor, who co-owns the IPL team KKR, watched the match from the stands along with his daughter Suhana Khan. Several pictures and videos of SRK from the stadium have surfaced online as he went on to dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his latest film. He aced the hook step of the song. While elated fans could be heard screaming Shah Rukh on top of their lungs, the actor waved at them and blew kisses.

In one of the videos, the Bollywood superstar is seen entering the cricket stadium with Suhana, his manager Pooja Dadlani and Shanaya Kapoor. Singer Usha Uthap was also seen along with SRK. Addressing a large sea of fans at the stadium, King Khan opted for an all-black look, which included a black hoodie, jogger pants and black sunglasses.

Several videos from Eden Gardens surfaced online:

This is the second match of the Kolkata Knight Riders after they lost to Punjab Kings in their opening match. For Kolkata, spinner Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy would be the key players. While RCB has in-form batters Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis in their side.

Kolkata has replaced Suyash Sharma and included Anukul Roy on their side. Bangalore added David Willey in the place of injured Reece Topley. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders and opted to field first.

What's next for Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his next big release 'Jawan', directed by Atlee. The movie marks Soth actress Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Shah Rukh also has Raj Kumar Hirani's 'Dunky' in his Kitty. His comeback movie 'Pathaan' has been ruling the box office till now and has created history by becoming the first ever Hindi movie to enter the 1000 core club.

