Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee's upcoming film titled 'Lion'? Here's what we know

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has joined hands with the multi-award-winning Atlee aka Arun Kumar, for the Tamil director's next venture. The actor is currently busy shooting for the same. The film will also feature Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Shah Rukh who was in Spain shooting for Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan', has started work on the film in Pune. He is said to be playing a double role, that of a father and a son. Telugu actor Rana Daggubati is also expected to join them later in the shoot.

Most of the information related to the film is kept under cover but amidst all this, it seems like the title of the film has leaked online. A letter seeking permission to park vehicles engaged for the shoot of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s film is going viral on the internet and it features the name of the project as ‘Lion’.

The subject in the letter reads, “Permission to park our vehicles at your premises for ‘Lion’ Hindi feature film shooting.” It also mentions Atlee Kumar’s name in the director’s column, and Shah Rukh Khan and Nayan Tara's in the casts column.

The authenticity of the letter is not confirmed, yet the letter is creating a lot of buzz on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen for quite some time now. He was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's 2018 film Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After the Covid lockdown, the actor has now returned to the shoot of his upcoming film Pathan. The film also stars John Abraham. Other details about the movie are still under wraps.