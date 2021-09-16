Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday bash is all about 'stabbing' cakes & jamming on Yeh Dil Deewana; WATCH

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana had one of the most fun-filled birthdays' this year. He celebrated his special day with close friends and family. His wife, author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram on Wednesday and treated fans with a sneak peek into the actor’s birthday bash. Indeed, the inside pictures and videos screamed happiness. The couple along with their friends spent the evening cutting cakes and jamming on some 90s music.

In one of the videos, one can see Rochak Kohli, Gautam Sharma, Gurpreet Saini, Charandeep Singh Kalra, Paddy Shivoham among others who attended the gathering. In one of the clips, Ayushmann can be seen cutting the cake, which Tahira called "Cutting nope stabbing his cake." His friends then smeared the cake on his face as well.

In another video clip, Ayushmann along with his gang can be seen singing Yeh Dil Deewana from Shah Rukh Khan's film Pardes.

Tahira was also seen dancing in one of the videos. “Keeping my energies up after a full day at shoot and why not it's your, Ayushmann's birthday,” she captioned the video in which she was dancing.

Earlier, Tahira took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with her dear husband. She shared how she fell in love with the actor when they were 19.

"We were 19! I found you quite cool, with your frames, bike, matching sweaters and mufflers, but what got my heart was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me. You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is after all these years your innocence and excitement towards work and life remains the same. You have been my biggest confidante and cheer leader. I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness (like you would say) gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you! Happy birthday umm.", she captioned her post.

On the work front, Ayushmann is currently gearing up for Doctor G. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the upcoming film also features Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh. In the movie, Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta. Apart from Doctor G, Ayushmann also has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek in his kitty.