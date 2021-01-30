PICS: Shah Rukh Khan, Abram make a stylish appearance as they see off Suhana Khan at the airport

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shah Rukh Khan, Abram see off Suhana Khan at the airport

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a complete family man and his pictures with his kids are proof. The actor is a doting father and makes sure to spend quality time with Aryan, Suhana, and Abram even after his packed schedule. On Friday, SRK won hearts yet again as he and little munchkin Abram made a stylish appearance at the airport to see off Suhana Khan. Sporting a black cap, a face mask, an army green jacket over a t-shirt, and denim, the superstar looked like a dream come true. On the other hand, little Abram looked cute in black.

SRK and the kids arrived in a swanky red convertible car. The superstar dropped off Suhana at the entry gate of the airport as she returns to New York to complete her studies. Check out their pictures here-

It has been two years that the fans have seen SRK on the big screen and the excitement for his upcoming film is unmatched. During his new year video, Khan hinted that the film will release this year. Singing off the video, he said, "So here's wishing you all lots of love... and see you all on the big screen in 2021." This definitely left SRK fans jumping with joy that the superstar will be back to weave his magic this year on the big screen. Check out the video-

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Zero in 2018 alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He played the role of a dwarf. While the performances were much appreciated, the film failed to mark its presence at the box office.

Talking about Pathan, the film is being helmed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand. The movie is being billed as an action-thriller and is produced by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While the makers haven't officially announced it yet, it might release on Diwali 2021.