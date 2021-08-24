Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATIK GANDHI 'Scam 1992' star Pratik Gandhi's upcoming 'Raavan Leela' to release in cinemas on Oct 1

'Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story' star Pratik Gandhi on Tuesday announced that his first Hindi feature film as a lead, 'Raavan Leela (Bhavai)', is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on October 1."#RaavanLeela(Bhavai) in Cinemas on 1st October 2021," the 41-year-old actor wrote alongside the poster from the film, which features him in the get-up of Raavan from the Hindu epic "Ramayana".

Touted as a "strong content driven entertainer", the film is set against the backdrop of Bhavai, a popular folk theatre form from Gujarat. 'Raavan Leela' is Pratik Gandhi's Bollywood debut in the lead role opposite actress Aindrita Ray. Pratik will be seen in the role of Rajaram Joshi in the dramatic entertainer.

'Raavan Leela' is helmed by Hardik Gajjar and written by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar.

Gandhi has previously acted in Hindi movies "Loveyatri" and "Mitron", and Gujarati films like "Bey Yaar" and National Award winning "Wrong Side Raju".

"Raavan Leela (Bhavai)" is backed by Pen Studios, known for producing films such as "Kahaani", "Helicopter Eela", "Namaste England" and "The Accidental Prime Minister".

The actor's upcoming films are 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' and 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava'. After 'Scam 1992', Gandhi is all set to collaborate once again with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. This time the duo is working on a film, which is touted as a family drama. Hansal Mehta will co-produce the yet-to-be-titled project with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh. Also, actor Khusali Kumar will be seen sharing screen space with Pratik in the film to be helmed by the director of 'Bose: Dead or Alive' fame Pulkit.

