Ranveer Singh's special dance for Deepika Padukone at mom's birthday party will make you go aww | WATCH

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh celebrated mother Anju Bhavani's birthday bash on Sunday afternoon. The actor and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone were snapped by the paparazzi while they made their way to the party. Several pictures and videos from the celebrations have surfaced on the internet which is going viral.

In the unseen videos from inside the party, Ranveer can be seen having fun and grooving to popular tracks. A video of the actor shaking a leg to his hit song Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, from his film Befikre, for his wife Deepika is winning hearts on the internet.

In the clip, Ranveer looked dapper as he danced in a white vest and black ripped jeans. While Deepika sat beside their family members and watched him. Others were seen cheering for him and making videos.

Another video of Ranveer dancing with his mother on the song Dil Chori from Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has also set the internet ablaze.

On Sunday, before the party Ranveer, Deepika and Anju posed for the paparazzi. Deepika was looking breathtakingly beautiful in a red top and black jeggings. While Ranveer as usual, stunned everyone in a denim jacket and black ripped jeans.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. The couple kept their relationship under the wraps for six years, however, rumours of them dating were doing the rounds for a while before they married.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen sharing the screen space yet again in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, where he essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and she would be playing his on-screen wife Romi Dev.

Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

On the other hand, Apart from 83, Ranveer Singh will be seen in movies like 'Sooryavanshi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus', and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit 'Anniyan'. He will also star in filmmaker Karan Johar's next directorial venture titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The movie will reunite Ranveer with his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt. He will also make his TV debut by hosting Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture'.