Sayani Gupta shares horrible shooting experience, says an actor kept kissing her after director said cut

Follow us on Image Source : X Sayani Gupta shares horrible shooting experience

From films to OTT shows, nowadays bold and intimate scenes are being served to the audience. In such a situation, female artists have also faced many difficulties in filming such scenes. Many such cases have come to light from the entertainment world when even after the scene is cut, actors tried to take advantage of the situation. Many actresses have spoken openly about this and now Four More Shots Please actor Sayani Gupta also joined this list. The actor made a big disclosure about this. Sayani Gupta recently revealed that once when she was shooting an intimate scene where a co-actor tried to take advantage of her during the intimate scene.

The actor continued kissing even after the scene was cut, Sayani

Sayani Gupta revealed this incident in a conversation with Radio Nasha. Talking about this, she told how when she was shooting an intimate scene, the actor did not stop kissing her even after the director said cut. Sayani said, 'Many people take advantage of this (intimate scene). Such incidents have happened to me too. Once an actor continued kissing me even after the director said cut. Such behaviour does not suit an actor.'

Had to lie on the beach in a short dress in front of 70 men, says the Four More Shots Please actor

Sayani shared another incident, which made her feel very uncomfortable. Sayani shared an anecdote related to the shooting of the first season of 'Four More Shots Please' and said that she became very uncomfortable while shooting a scene. Talking about this, the actress said, 'I had to wear a short dress and lie on the sand on the beach. During this time, there were about 70 people in front of me along with the crew. At that time, I was feeling very unsafe because there were about 70 people near the sand in front of me. There was no one around me on the set. There was not even much staff.'

Sayani shared another incident during this interview. 'It was some time ago. There was not much staff there. There were 800 extra artists that day and I was thinking that I just need one person with a shawl there. But, sometimes this happens. We shot in such a hurry that no one had any thought about safety in their mind. It doesn't need to be an intimate scene, but sometimes your limits are compromised. This is a common mindset, which needs to be corrected,' Sayani Gupta said.

Also Read: Article 370 actor Yami Gautam marks her first appearance post having baby boy Vedavid at IFFI Goa 2024