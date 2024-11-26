Article 370 actor Yami Gautam marks her first appearance post having baby boy Vedavid at IFFI Goa 2024

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Yami Gautam's first appearance post having baby was at IFFI Goa 2024

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam Dhar was last seen in the superhit film Article 370 this year. She is a unique actress who constantly gives captivating on-screen performances. The actress's immaculate performance in Article 370 earned her praise and admiration from everyone, adding another feather to her cap. Yami has now made her first public appearance after becoming a mother, and the movie will be shown at IFFI.

Yami Gautam at IFFI Goa

Yami Gautam attended her film's screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa. Having been away from the public eye after welcoming her baby, she made a stunning return at the prestigious film festival. Looking refreshing, in an ethnic Indian dress, the actress had a motherly glow on her face. She was looking amazing and it was indeed a treat to look at her after so long time.

For the unversed, Yami Gautam and her director husband welcomed their firstborn Vedavid on May 20, this year. They also shared a heartwarming post on Instagram to announce the arrival of their son. "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son," read their caption.

Deets about the film

It is significant to note that Article 370 was released on February 23, 2024. Made with a budget of Rs 20 crores, the film was the second film to be hit this year. the total box office collection for Article 370 is Rs 110.57 crore. Moreover, the film performed well on the OTT platform Netflix as well. It was the number 1 trending film on the OTT giant for weeks.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam will be seen next in Dhoom Dhaam. The actress delivered back to back amazing performances with her films like A Thursday, Dasvi, Lost, OMG 2 and Article 370.

