Allu Arjun gives last shot for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', completes 5-year journey of Pushparaj | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : X Allu Arjun gives last shot for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, with fans eagerly waiting for its release. Building on the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, the sequel promises to bring even more action, suspense, and drama. The trailer has already set hearts racing, with Allu Arjun reprising his role as the iconic Pushparaj, showcasing an intense and gripping storyline. As the excitement continues to build, the actor recently shared a special moment with his fans, providing a sneak peek into the film’s final stages of production.

Allu Arjun shares post

On his social media, the National Award-winning actor posted a picture from the last day, last shot of Pushpa 2: The Rule, offering fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the film’s completion. The image features a camera trolley with the team visible in the background, capturing the final moments of a long and challenging journey. Allu Arjun accompanied the photo with a heartfelt message. Along with the image, he penned a heartfelt caption, "LAST DAY LAST SHOT OF PUSHPA. 5 years JOURNEY of PUSHPA completed. What a journey."

About the film

The movie will delve into Pushparaj's rise in the criminal world, as he faces even more powerful enemies and deals with internal struggles. The film is expected to continue its exploration of themes like power, loyalty, and survival, with Allu Arjun’s performance once again set to be a major highlight.

Set to hit theatres on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, the film is expected to take audiences on an even more intense and thrilling ride than its predecessor. The music, once again composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is expected to be one of the highlights of the film, with T-Series handling its distribution.

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Maharaja becomes first Indian film to release in China after normalcy of ties