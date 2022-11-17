Savita Bhabhi fame Rozlyn Khan diagnosed with cancer after severe neck and back pain

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROZLYN KHAN Rozlyn Khan

Savita Bhabhi fame Rozlyn Khan who is also known for her viral PETA photoshoot has been diagnosed with cancer. The actress shared the news with her fans on Instagram. Rozlyn posted a photo from the hospital and revealed that she has severe pain in her neck and back. She mistook them for pain from gymnastics. However, when she got it checked, it turned out to be early stage cancer.

"Cancer….Mushkil logon ki zindagi Aasaan nahi hoti ye kahin pada tha … but now I know it’s for people like me…god gives toughest battles to his strongest soldiers.. This can be one chapter of my life ,keeping faith n hope…Every setback makes me strong..this shall to," she wrote.

"I have lovely people praying for me..jo hota hai achchey ke liye hota hai aur wo achcha mein hoon.. There were no signs except severe pain in neck n back and I mistook it for gymnastics pain n stress on my back ..anyways early detected... Dear brands i will be available for you to shoot with me on 2nd week of every month as I will have to go under chemotherapy for coming 7 months and need rest of one week after each chemotherapy.. you need courage to work with bald model ..,But now I Will live one day at a time," she added.

Wishing the actress a speedy recovery, friends and fans rushed to the comment section. A user wrote, "Get well soon love. Take care and stay strong. Allah will definitely heal you soon, In Shaa Allah. If you need anything you know you can call me anytime. I’ll be there." Another said, "Your words and strength is an inspiration... I'm an upcoming singer at the start of a journey after the usual struggles but admiring your strength at such a time ... never again will I complain about my struggling days God bless you and I will remember you in my prayers Go soldier."

On the work front, Rozlyn last appeared in Sameer Anjaan’s song Aa Bhi Jaa alongside Rajniesh Duggal. She became a viral name for her PETA photo shoot in which she posed in a bathtub full of fake blood.

Don't miss these:

Janhvi Kapoor accidentally reveals about Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's 'secret wedding', watch video

BTS Jin's latest photos prompt ARMY to churn out best pickup lines, watch fans flirt with K-pop star

Tamannaah Bhatia is getting married? She introduces her ‘businessman husband’ amid wedding rumours

Latest Entertainment News