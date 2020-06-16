Sara Ali Khan was 'shocked, very upset' to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, reveals father Saif

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARALIKHANSHINE, ACTORSAIFALI Sara Ali Khan was 'shocked, very upset' to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood celebrities are left in despair after hearing about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14 after he hung himself by the fan in the morning. many celebrities took to social media to express their grief and shock over the news. Sushant's Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan was also deeply saddened by the news and shared a post on Instagram.

Sara shared BTS photo from the sets of Kedarnath and simple wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput." with broken hearts emojis. While she was at a loss of words while sharing the post, her father Saif Ali Khan revealed that the actress was in shock and very upset.

Saif Ali Khan told TOI, "I think Sara - I don't know if she wants me to talk about it - was very upset. Very, very, very upset. Shocked and then very upset. She liked him very much. She was quite impressed with certain aspects of his personality. She told me he was very intelligent, that he could discuss, you know, Jean-Paul Sartre and he could discuss various aspects of philosophy and engineering and that he had learned how to shoot with a bow and arrow left handed, and he was very fit as well as very hard-working, and a good actor."

He added, "She was kind of like very impressed by him on many levels, which is how I came across getting to look at him in a different way. And then when I did this guest appearance, he was really nice to me."

Saif Ali Khan also revealed that Sara always described Sushant as a very remarkable person. Saif will be seen in a guest appearance in Sushant's last film Dil Bechara. The film is yet to release and is a Hindi adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars.

Talking about his experience of working with Sushant, Saif revealed, "When I did my guest appearance in his 'Dil Bechara', I think he was quite happy with that. He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about. Maybe I could have, you know, helped in some way or not… I don't know. But after working with him, I quite liked him because he was nice."

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's last call was to actor Mahesh Shetty, his close friend: Know more about him

Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression from the last six months and was getting treatment at Hinduja hospital. Police have found medical prescriptions and medicines from his room. Even filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor hinted that the actor was in an emotional turmoil.

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput was to get married in November, family reveals

RELATED VIDEOS:

Goodbye, Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at his best memories

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Akshay Kumar stresses on importance of mental health

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage