Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan shares adorable photo from childhood. Netizens say 'you look like Taimur and Inaaya'

Sara Ali Khan is just a few films old but the popularity and love she enjoys from her fans in huge. Not just her films but also her social media posts which include photos, poetry, workout videos, TikTok videos with brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh captures attention. Just like many other B'town celebs, her social media activity too increased during the COVID-19 lockdown. Yet again she treated her fans with an adorable throwback photo from her childhood. In the same, she was seen wearing her school uniform, sitting on a plastic chair, with her hair all tucked in a braid. She strikes a perfect pose for the camera and wins our hearts with her cute little smile. The photo was uploaded on her Instagram handle along with a caption that read, "#throwbackthursday."

Have a look at her photo here:

As soon as the photo was uploaded, her fans went gaga and wrote comments praising her beauty. The photo has till now been liked by over 1 million people. There were many who called her 'cute.' Some said that she is 'awesome' while others said that she resembles her cousins, Taimur and Inaaya a lot. Have a look at the comments here:

Image Source : INSTA Comments on Sara's childhood photo

Image Source : INSTA Comments on Sara's childhood photo

Image Source : INSTA Comments on Sara's childhood photo

Image Source : INSTA Comments on Sara's childhood photo

Sara recently shared a post on Instagram to express her disappointment over the death of a pregnant elephant and that of George Floyd. She shared a picture with the hands of people with different skin colors and a trunk of an elephant along with the message, "All Lives Matter." However, this did not go down well with many who started trolling until her fans came to her rescue and supported her.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sara Ali Khan's 'All Lives Matter' post

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage