Sara Ali Khan's fans come forward in support after backlash over 'All Lives Matter' post

Currently, the world is fighting many battles simultaneously. From shocking incidents of inhumanity with a pregnant elephant in Kerala to battle against racism with George Floyd's death in the United States, many grave have come to light lately. Many celebrities have come forward and expressed their disappointment about what is happening in the world, Actress Sara Ali Khan also shared a post on Instagram to express her disappointment over the elephant's death and George Floyd's death. She shared a picture with the hands of people with different skin colors and a trunk of an elephant along with the message, "All Lives Matter." The illustration showed the word 'Black' cut and written 'All' in place of it, stressing that every life matters.

Sara Ali Khan's post earned backlash soon after she posted it. Netizens were unhappy that the actress has 'belittle' the movement of 'Black lives matter' and accused her of not following what she has written. Post the heavy trolling, Sara deleted the post from social media.

Now, the actress fans have come forward in support of her and shared that her thought was 'correct'. One Twitter user wrote, "Isme galat kya tha!! When she said "all lives matter". Everyone is equal & every life is important. I support Sara Ali Khan." Another said, "How does this make no sense? How does this post can make you to question her education? How does is this prove that she is another product of nepotism? People are illogical and baseless. #SaraAliKhan is nowhere wrong." Check out more reactions here-

Can pple stop trolling #SaraAliKhan I C nothing wrong & seriously stop being so intolerant.

In the artwork the "ALL" means "EVERY" life matters frm humans2 Animals2 birds2 plants.

V r against the atrocities towards black & also against the atrocities towards animals. — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) June 4, 2020

#SaraAliKhan

You earned respect today. 🙏🏻

Liberals tears might bring a tsunami. pic.twitter.com/XWOaLQL5TG — ಸದಾಸಿವಂ ಅಥಾನಿ (@Jc20053242) June 4, 2020

#SaraAliKhan Finally some celebrity made sensible comment.

Every life matter inspite of caste, creed, colour, religion, rich, poor, animal every single soul.Whether it is Sadhu, George Floyd, or pregnant elephant . 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2fgmNu9B36 — Deeksha Thakur (@thakur_deekshaa) June 4, 2020

After Kangana Ranaut we have another bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan taking the right stand. Both Are sensible actresses in Bollywood. #SaraAliKhan — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) June 4, 2020

Isme galat kya tha!! 🤔

When she said "all lives matter". Everyone is equal & every life is important.

I support Sara Ali Khan#SaraAliKhan#AllLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/BTJPET0QnO — Kolkata_Chhori (@Kolkata_Chhori) June 4, 2020

How does this make no sense? How does this post can make you to question her education? How does is this prove that she is another product of nepotism?

People are illogical and baseless.#SaraAliKhan is nowhere wrong. pic.twitter.com/djXfcaotTD — Anjali Gupta (@gupta25anjali) June 4, 2020

Why somuch backlashes against #SaraAlikhan for her Insta post? She wasn't wrong at first place because yes All lives matter! Hindu lives matter , Muslim lives matter , Migrant lives matter , Blacks live matter and poor lives matter . — Rahul Verma (@RahulVerma4860) June 4, 2020

#SaraAliKhan posted a pic, acc to which every fuckin' life matter, whether it's b/w or Human /animal. Every fuckin' life matters. ❤️

Life includes evry living. Call it plant, animal or human. So why just focusing on black?

Ppl still somehow find -ve in everything. Why ppl. Why??? pic.twitter.com/ud9j5GdBXg — Rekha (@Nishachar_hu) June 4, 2020

On Thursday, Sara Ali Khan treated fans with a cute childhood photo of hers on Instagram. The picture shows little Sara flashing an adorable smile with her thumb in her mouth. She, undoubtedly, look the cutest in the post.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has completed the shoot of her next film, David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, before the outspread of coronavirus. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the film. She had begun preparations for Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re and was supposed to begin the shoot when the lockdown was announced.

