Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and other Bollywood personalities on NCB radar in Rhea drugs probe

Two leading heroines Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer named Simmone Khambatta also a friend of a leading male actor are said to be under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Actress Rhea Chakraborty who is being interrogated by NCB and is under arrest is said to have taken three names of these leading actresses and the fashion designer. Rhea is said to have made these confessions that these three ladies did drugs with her and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While one heroine was known to Sushant, the other was friends with Rhea.

Rhea has told the agencies that 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. There are also reports that NCB is set to summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations. Rhea in her statement to NCB had accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant, and also handling the finances. During her statement, Rhea Chakraborty revealed about her involvement in procurement of drugs and financial transactions and also her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty.

"These deliveries used to be received by the aides of Sushant Singh Rajput and every delivery and payment was in conscious knowledge of Rhea Chakraborty and even some times the payment and choice of drugs was confirmed by Rhea," Showik said in his statement.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Special NDPS Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau, advocate Satish Maneshinde said. All the six accused - including Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Swant, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra - are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail, he added shortly after the ruling. "Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court," Maneshinde told mediapersons.

Until she gets further relief, Rhea, 28 - who was arrested on Sep. 8 and sent to judicial custody till Sep. 22 - will remain in the Byculla Jail. The other accused, Miranda - home manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, house help Sawant, and two drug peddlers - are also in judicial custody.

