Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for Mahakal visit; actress hits back saying 'My personal beliefs are my own'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for Mahakal visit

Sara Ali Khan made a recent trip to the Ujjain Mahakal temple, but her visit was met with criticism from the public. However, during a promotional event for her upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara responded strongly to the trolls, expressing her belief in the power of energy and the importance of connecting with the vibes of a place.

"I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place...I believe in energy," Sara Ali Khan said, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, the actress also shared pictures from her visit to the sacred place on her Instagram account and wrote, ‘Jai Mahakal."

Earlier, the Atrangi Re actress had also visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah as she was promoting her film in Rajasthan. A video capturing her visit emerged online, showcasing the excitement among fans who spotted the talented actress. In the clip, Sara was seen donning a mint green salwar suit with her head covered by a dupatta and sunglasses adorning her face. The actress was also seen tying a thread to a wall within the dargah and offering prayers. As she made her way inside the dargah premises, numerous fans surrounded her. Sara sought blessings in preparation for the release of her upcoming film.

Speaking of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the upcoming romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is out! The film, which will release theatrically on June 2, is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Also starring Sharib Hashmi, the romantic-comedy is directed by Laxman Utekar, who previously helmed the Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi (2021).

Also Read: Jack Ryan Season 4 trailer out: John Krasinski returns for a final mission

Also Read: Allu Arjun makes confession about his first girlfriend in video| Watch

Latest Entertainment News