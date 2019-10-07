Sara Ali Khan goes live on Instagram on cheat-day meal. But mommy Amrita Singh's not interested

Amrita Singh literally hid her face as Sara went live on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan is slowly and steadily becoming a face the youth wants to be associated with -- a contagious smile, a cool and calm demeanour and phenomenal talent. Be it her outings with rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan or her shaayaris on Instagram, Sara never fails to amuse her fans and followers.

On Monday, perhaps as a dose of early morning motivation, Sara resorted to having a cheat meal of sumptuous South-Indian dishes -- which included a large-sized dosa. Accompanying her was her mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh who literally hid her face as Sara went live on Instagram.

Aaah! Don't we love the bonding the two share?

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, which is the remake of the 1990s movie of the same name, and Imtiaz Ali's directorial opposite Kartik, which is said to be the sequel to Saif Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal.

More than her movies, Sara has been in news for her attitude -- down-to-earth and so grounded. She also often hits headlines owing to her relationship with Kartik Aaryan.

The rumoured relationship began on the sets of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan where Sara admitted to having a crush on Kartik. Imtiaz Ali took advantage of the situation and cast them together in the sequel to Love Aaj Kal. The two are speculated to have grown closer during the filming of the movie.

Kartik was even seen bonding with Sara's brother Ibrahim when she walked the ramp for Falguni and Shane Peacock at the Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi in July.

