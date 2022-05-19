Sanjay Dutt prays at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple with sister Priya Dutt, Trishala Dutt is all hearts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYADUTT Sanjay Dutt and Priya Dutt at a temple in Mumbai

Sanjay Dutt visited the popular Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with his sister Priya Dutt. Sanjay was recently seen in KGF: Chapter 2, which has been a huge success internationally. For the Hindi version only, the Kannada film has earned Rs 430 crore emerging as the biggest grosser of 2022.

Meanwhile, Sanjay prayed at the Siddhivinayak temple with his younger sister Priya. The actor is seen wearing a brown coloured kurta and a religious cloth is wrapped around his neck. He folds his hands in prayer as he worships Lord Ganesha at the temple. Meanwhile, Priya was seen in a traditional outfit as she held a coconut for rituals.

Priya captioned the post, "I was blessed to get a beautiful darshan with my brother @duttsanjay at @siddhivinayakmandirmumbai. His blessing always be upon all of us that is my prayer. Give us the strength to face the upheavals and the humility to handle our successes (sic)."

In the comments section, Sanjay's daughter Trishala, who is based abroad, dropped several heart-shaped emojis.

Sanjay will be seen in Prithviraj next. It is a historical action drama set to release on June 3. Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chhillar co-star in the movie. It is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has a penchant for historical stories and whose notable works include titles like the 2003 period drama Pinjar and epic Indian TV historical drama Chanakya.