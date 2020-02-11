Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Dutt's wedding anniversary wish for wife Maanayata: Don’t know what I would do without you

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt are celebrating their twelve years of togetherness. In Maanayata, Sanajy Dutt not just found his wife, but he found stability, love and is much in peace now after all the events that rocked his life. The two even have twins and they are now a happy and complete family. On the special occasion of their wedding anniversary, Sanjay Dutt posted a heartfelt wish for his ladylove Maanayata.

Sanjay Dutt shared a video with loved up pictures of himself with wifey Maanayata on his Instagram handle as they celebrate their wedding anniversary today and wrote, 'Don’t know what I would do without you'. On the other hand, Maanayata too showered love on hubby with an equally adorable Insta post.

'There is no feeling in the world like knowing you have someone by your side to face whatever life throws at you. thank you @duttsanjay for being that someone in my life for years and forever to come #happyanniversary #besthalf #love #grace #positivity #dutts #togetherness #beautifullife #thankyougod', she captioned her post.

Talking about how protective she is for Sanjay, Maanayata once said in an interview: "Wherever there's power, there's bound to be a lot of conspiracy hovering around that source of power. And let's face it, Sanju is very powerful. There were too many people around him trying to use him. I came like a barricade in Sanju's life to stand between him and those who want to use him. Naturally, these fair-weather friends resent me. I spoilt their party, you see."

After a 2-year courtship, Maanayata and Sanjay officiated their love by tying the knot at the Taj Exotica in Goa on February 7, 2008, in accordance with the Hindu rituals

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page