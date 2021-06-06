Image Source : INSTA/SANJAYDUTT Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on birth anniversary: Always through thick and thin

Remembering his late legendary father Sunil Dutt on his 92nd birth anniversary, actor Sanjay Dutt penned down an emotional note with a childhood picture featuring him with the veteran superstar. The 'Munnabhai MBBS' actor took to Twitter to post a candid monochrome picture in which Sanjay's dotting father is holding his hands while both are seen smiling. "Always holding my hand through thick and thin. Love you Dad, Happy Birthday!" Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption. The same picture was shared by the actor on his Instagram handle. Not just him, but also the late actor's daughter and politician Priya Dutt took to social media to pay her tributes.

Priya posted a video on Instagram, which shows unseen pictures of the legendary actor. "My father was a complete man. He was great in all the roles he played in his life. A son, a husband, a father, an Actor, a political activist and most of all he was a great humanitarian. I feel the younger generations must know that Sunil Dutt was not just an actor or politician but also way more," Priya wrote.

Just a few days back, on the occasion of his mother Nargis Dutt's birth anniversary, the actor share a couple of throwback pictures. He wrote, "There's nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa."

Sunil Dutt, who began his Bollywood career in the 50s, is remembered for his performances in films like 'Mother India', 'Sujata', 'Waqt' and 'Padosan.' He got married to Nargis during the time their film 'Mother India' was about to be released. In 2005, the legendary actor passed away after a heart attack in his Mumbai home, two weeks prior to his 76th birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Kalank' star who was last seen in 'Sadak 2' with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, awaits the release of action-drama 'K.G.F Chapter 2', and action-adventure 'Shamshera' in which he will be seen in the lead role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

He also has Aditya Chopra's 'Prithviraj' that will also feature Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the pipeline.

