Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon visit Jhalana leopard reserve in Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAY DUTT, RAVEENA TANDON Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon

Highlights Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon have come together for their upcoming film 'Ghudchadi'

The actors are in Jaipur for the shooting

Before 'Ghudchadi', Sanjay and Raveena have collaborated for the film 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon went on a safari in the Jhalana leopard reserve here on Wednesday. They spent nearly three hours in the area and sighted leopards, officials told PTI. The actors are in Jaipur for the shooting of their film Ghudchadi.

Last week, Raveena had shared a glimpse of her and Sanjay from the sets of the film. The 'Maatr' actor took to her Instagram and shared a viral reel trend that sees people recording themselves using different camera angles. Jumping on the bandwagon, Raveena and Sanjay also tried acing the new trend. She wrote, "On set shenanigans with @duttsanjay! Attempt 243637 #bts #ghudchadi."

Sanjay Dutt announced the project on his Twitter handle with a picture in which he was seen practising yoga.

Before 'Ghudchadi', Sanjay and Raveena have collaborated for the film 'KGF: Chapter 2', which will hit the big screens on April 14. For the unversed, 'Ghudchadi' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi, who is donning the director's hat for the movie.

Debutante producer Nidhi Dutta, the daughter of veteran filmmaker J.P. Dutta, earlier admitted that the shoot of the film is an emotional moment for her as she looks up to Sanjay as a father figure. The actor has known Nidhi since she was a baby, by virtue of his bond with her father J.P. Dutta, and to her, it feels surreal that the actor is headlining her first production, "For me, Sanjay Dutt not the superstar the world sees. He is a father figure who always has been the coolest one to turn to. He is one of the kindest stars I have known personally."

Calling Sanjay Dutt a pillar of strength, she further said, "The fact that he has no airs about who he is makes him even more special. Right from the first meeting for the project, until now when he has joined shoot, he has been a pillar of strength. He is someone I could always turn to for support and advice alike. At the same time, he doesn't impose his stardom on the production."

"The way he has stood by me through the making and mounting of Ghudchadi is unbelievable. I am so grateful and excited for the shoot and may this be the first of our many, many films together", she concluded.

TV actor Parth Samthaan will make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming rom-com that will also feature Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani.

-- with agency inputs