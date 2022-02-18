Friday, February 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor's 'Toolsidas Junior' to release in March

Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor's 'Toolsidas Junior' to release in March

'Toolsidas Junior', which stars Varun Buddhadev, Sanjay Dutt marks Rajiv Kapoor's last film before his demise. Reportedly, it is a sports-based father and son story, that went on the floors in 2018.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2022 21:47 IST
Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor's 'Toolsidas Junior' gets release date
Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHGOWARIKER

Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor's 'Toolsidas Junior' gets release date

Actor Rajiv Kapoor's swansong "Toolsidas Junior", co-starring Sanjay Dutt, is scheduled to release on March 4, the makers announced on Friday. The sports drama is backed by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Bhushan Kumar. "Toolsidas Junior" is set in the world of snooker.

It is not yet known if the film would open in cinemas or have a digital release.  "Bachcha Hai, Phaad Dega! #ToolsidasJunior, releasing on 4th March 2022. Stay tuned," the makers said in a note.

Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away last year due following a heart attack at the age of 58. 

The "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" star was set to make a comeback in acting with the film, more than 30 years after his 1990 movie "Zimmedaaar".  Written and directed by Mridul, the film is set to release on March 4, 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker. 'Toolsidas Junior', which also stars Varun Buddhadev.

Reportedly, 'Toolsidas Junior' is a sports-based father and son story, that went on the floors in 2018.

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News