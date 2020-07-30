Sandip Ssingh says his statement wasn't recorded, adds Sushant Singh Rajput can't commit suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case took an all-new angle when his father KK Singh filed FIR at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station, accusing six people, including Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide in his complaint. A debate among a lot of people occurred on the shocking turn of events. Meanwhile, the late actor's close friend Sandip Ssingh, in a recent interview that he gave to Times Now made some shocking revelations. Talking to the channel, he said that only Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande with whom he broke up nearly four years back can reveal the truth. Talking about Rhea, he said that he cannot speak much about her since he doesn't know her well. Further, he feels that Sushant is a person who cannot commit suicide. Talking about Mumbai Police, he added that even though he has given details to them but an official statement was not recorded from him.
Sandip also stated that he was shocked when he came to know about the actor's demise. He was even quizzed about the demise of the actor's ex-manager Disha Salian and said that he was shocked when he came to know that she jumped off from the 14th floor of a building. Sandip said that he was not ready to believe that she did something like that because she used to be one happy go lucky girl.
View this post on Instagram
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house❤️ I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said his client has electronically filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai, where investigation in connection with the actor's death is already in progress.
View this post on Instagram
Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond
The statement of Meetu Singh, sister of the late actor, was also recorded on Wednesday. Not only this, but reports also claim that the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress has informed Bihar Police that the late actor was quite unhappy because Rhea Chakraborty harassed him. Ankita made her claim while she was visiting Sushant's family in Patna, a report in news18.com stated. According to the website, Ankita told the police that through a chat around the time of release of her Bollywood debut film, "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" in 2019, Sushant mentioned being "harassed" by his then current girlfriend Rhea.
-With IANS inputs
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage