Sandip Ssingh says his statement wasn't recorded, adds Sushant Singh Rajput can't commit suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case took an all-new angle when his father KK Singh filed FIR at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station, accusing six people, including Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide in his complaint. A debate among a lot of people occurred on the shocking turn of events. Meanwhile, the late actor's close friend Sandip Ssingh, in a recent interview that he gave to Times Now made some shocking revelations. Talking to the channel, he said that only Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande with whom he broke up nearly four years back can reveal the truth. Talking about Rhea, he said that he cannot speak much about her since he doesn't know her well. Further, he feels that Sushant is a person who cannot commit suicide. Talking about Mumbai Police, he added that even though he has given details to them but an official statement was not recorded from him.

Sandip also stated that he was shocked when he came to know about the actor's demise. He was even quizzed about the demise of the actor's ex-manager Disha Salian and said that he was shocked when he came to know that she jumped off from the 14th floor of a building. Sandip said that he was not ready to believe that she did something like that because she used to be one happy go lucky girl.

Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said his client has electronically filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai, where investigation in connection with the actor's death is already in progress.

The statement of Meetu Singh, sister of the late actor, was also recorded on Wednesday. Not only this, but reports also claim that the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress has informed Bihar Police that the late actor was quite unhappy because Rhea Chakraborty harassed him. Ankita made her claim while she was visiting Sushant's family in Patna, a report in news18.com stated. According to the website, Ankita told the police that through a chat around the time of release of her Bollywood debut film, "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" in 2019, Sushant mentioned being "harassed" by his then current girlfriend Rhea.

