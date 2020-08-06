Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WORLDFAMOUSCELEBS Sameer Sharma Suicide: TV actors mourn loss of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor

TV actor Sameer Sharma, who has been seen in popular TV shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Left Right Left, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon among other, died by suicide. The actor was found hanging at his Malad home by the night duty watchman who informed the people and police was called. ANi reported that the police have registered accidental death case and has sent the body for autopsy.

Currently, the actor was seen in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. His co-stars are shocked to hear about his death. Many TV actors mourned the loss by sharing social media posts.

Actor Ashwin Mushran reacted to the news and tweeted, "This probably won't be talked about as much as SSR but a TV actor is presumed to have killed himself. Samir Sharma - Talented guy with a lot of work to his name. It's harsh for people in this industry right now. Not everybody has the support or can maybe reach out for it"

This probably won't be talked about as much as SSR but a TV actor is presumed to have killed himself. Samir Sharma - Talented guy with a lot of work to his name. It's harsh for people in this industry right now. Not everybody has the support or can maybe reach out for it — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) August 6, 2020

