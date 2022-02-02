Samantha's T-shirt has expletives written all over it and netizens are stunned, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TRENDS SAMANTHA Samantha's T-shirt has expletives written all over it and netizens are stunned, see pic

Samantha is back in India after her vacation in Switzerland. The Family Man 2 actress shared exciting glimpses of her recent getaway amid the snow-capped mountains where she enjoyed skiing and as she was back in Mumbai, her T-shirt during an outing grabbed the attention of the netizens. Samantha wore a white T-shirt and paired it with black leggings. On her T-shirt were expletives printed all over and netizens were shocked to see her bold choice while stepping out in public. Many also praised her choice of clothing.

"Bad words are not gud to be advertised.. It will affect only innocent people (sic)," wrote one Twitter user commenting on Samantha's pic. Another one said, "Was very fond of Samantha but T shirt ruined it (sic)."

Samantha's upcoming mythology-based movie Shakuntalam is one of her highly anticipated projects. It is directed by Gunasekhar and is in its final leg of the post-production phase now. The producer of the film Neelima Guna, who had a chat with her Instagram followers on Sunday, revealed that there are a series of updates coming up, one of which is Samantha's first look poster of Shakuntalam.

When quizzed about the Shakuntalam release date, Neelima said that the magnum opus will be released soon this year. Shakuntalam is expected to be released soon, as the post-production work is going on at a high pace. Starring Samantha as the queen, Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta, while Allu Arjun's six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha will be seen as Prince Bharata. Kabir Duhan Singh will play King Asura.

Apart from this, she will feature in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan. Samantha has also been cast in her first Hollywood project, titled Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. Her other upcoming projects are a bilingual film with debutant director, Shantaruban and a pan-India film titled Yashoda.

(With IANS inputs)