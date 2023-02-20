Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hardcore training at 8 degrees in Nainital is inspiring, actor shares video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram uploads

The South beauty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is proving that she is unbeatable and nothing can stop her. The diva is currently busy shooting for Russo Brothers' upcoming project Citadel. Recently, Samantha shared a video of her rigorous training in Nainital and even the chilling 8-degree temperature couldn't stop her from the hardcore training for high-octane action sequences from her upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Samantha posted a short clip in which she practiced with her team outdoors at night. In the video, Samantha wore peach sportswear and shoes as she tied her hair back. The actor had gloves on as her crew taught her several boxing moves. She captioned the post, "My favourite man @yannickben (muscle emoji)." Samantha also geo-tagged the location as Nainital and added '8 degrees (cold face emoji)'.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFLSamantha Rith Prabhu's Instagram story

In the upcoming project Citadel, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen doing action sequences in the series. The makers have also reportedly roped in a Hollywood action director for martial arts training. If reports are to be believed then the major part of the series has been shot in Mumbai and its later parts will be shot in Eastern European countries. Citadel is an Indian adaptation of the International series which is created by Russo Brothers. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci will be seen in the global version of the series.

Currently, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam, helmed by Gunasekhar. The film is scheduled to release in April in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. The mythological romantic drama also stars Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's work. It is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the 'apsara'-like Shakuntala.

She also has the upcoming romantic film Khusi opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film Yashoda which received positive responses from the audience.

Also Read: Taraka Ratna cremated; father Nandamuri Mohanakrishna performs last rites

Also Read: Kranti OTT release: Know when and where to watch Darshan Thoogudeepa's action drama

Latest Entertainment News