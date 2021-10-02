Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAGA CHAITANYA Samantha-Naga Chaitanya separated: Shattered fans flood internet after actress turns off comments

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya on Saturday announced their separation with an Instagram post. The news left fans heartbroken. The star couple had tied the knot on 7th October 2017 in a dreamy wedding ceremony. After the separation post, Samantha had turned off all comments for that particular post. Hence, the shattered fans flooded Naga Chaitanya's social media account to express their displeasure over the separation. "The end we never expected," wrote a fan.

"Very sad to hear... But I respect and support whatever decision you made," read a comment. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni announce separation after 4 years of marriage

Announcing separation, Samantha Akkineni shared, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

She requested fans for privacy and wrote, "We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya met on the sets of their debut film 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2009 and after dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in 2017 but their fairytale has come to an end. Rumours of their divorce started doing the rounds when Samantha dropped 'Akkineni' from her social media accounts. Naga Chaitanya on divorce rumours with Samantha: 'Painful, but it has stopped affecting me'

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the popular web series 'The Family Man 2' and bagged Best Female Performance (Series) award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She will next be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.'

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, his and Sai Pallavi starrer the Indian Telugu-language romantic drama film Love Story hit the theatres on September 25. Sekhar Kammula directorial showcases the journey of two creatively inclined people, who come together with their talent to make a living and fall in love. The actor will be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.