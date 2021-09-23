Naga Chaitanya on divorce rumours with Samantha: 'Painful, but it has stopped affecting me'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAGA CHAITANYA Naga Chaitanya on divorce rumours with Samantha

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's personal life is being discussed widely for the past few days after speculations that all is not well between the two. It has been rumoured in that the couple's marriage has hit a rough patch. Talking about the same, Telugu actor expressed his disappointment for the fact that his name has been used to promote separation rumours between him and the actress.

In an interview, Chaitanya was asked how he manages focus on work at a time like this. Responding to which, he reportedly said that right from an early phase in his life he has decided to keep his personal life away from his professional life, which he’s learned from his actor parents.

Chaitanya told Film Companion South, "I think from a very early time in my career, I sort of kept my personal life personal and my professional life professional. I never mixed the both. I've always had this habit that I learned from my parents as I was growing up, I always noticed once they came home, they never spoke about work. And when they went to work, their personal life was never diluting into work. It was a very nice balance that they maintained, which I always observed."

Talking about social media presence, he said that fortunately or unfortunately, he isn't interested in it anymore.

When asked if the minute-by-minute coverage of his life is ‘hurtful,' Chaitanya added, "Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news. Today there's one news, tomorrow there's another news, today's news is forgotten."

"But in my grandfather's time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once in a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you're getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me, " he concluded.

Rumours of their divorce started doing the rounds when Samantha dropped 'Akkineni' from her social media accounts.

