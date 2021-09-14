Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAGA CHAITANYA Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya's warm Twitter exchange amid divorce rumours leaves fans elated

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni on Tuesday exchanged tweets on social media amid their separation rumours which gave a sigh of relief to their fans. Amidst reports that their married life has hit the hard rock, Naga Chaitanya shared the trailer of his upcoming film Love Story, on which Samantha dropped a compliment. She called Love Story a “winner,” in response to which Chaitanya wrote, "Thanks Sam."

While the couple has not made any comments about the rumours, fans think this Twitter exchange proves that all is well between the celebrity couple.

For the unversed, social media is filled with rumours of the couple heading for a split. It all came to light when the actress dropped 'Akkineni' from her social media handles. Not only this but also her absence in the recent birthday celebration of her father-in-law Nagarjuna raised several eyebrows. Samantha and Chaitanya, famously called ChaySam by their fans, got married to each other in 2017 in a lavish yet private wedding.

A report in Spotboye states, "Not that Naga Chaitanya is guilty of any sins of marital transgression. He has never cheated on his wife. On the contrary, he has been a loving husband ever since they tied the knot at a simple ceremony in Goa in 2017. Ever since then, he has been the portrait of a loving husband.

So much so that when he had to be rude to his wife on-screen in the film Majili, Naga found it very difficult to look into his wife’s eyes with hatred for the camera. Now when he is asked to mend bridges with Samantha, he doesn’t know where to start."

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in the web series 'The Family Man 2' and earned Best Female Performance (Series) award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She will next be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.'

Talking about Naga Chaitanya, his upcoming projects include-- Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Love Story 2021 with Sai Pallavi.