Salman Khan wishes Katrina Kaif on birthday with adorable picture and heartfelt note

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned 38 on July 16, 2021. As the diva celebrated her birthday today, a lot of wishes from not just fans but also various celebrities poured in over social media. The much-awaited wish of Salman Khan came on late Friday evening when the superstar took to his Instagram handle and shared a lovely throwback picture with the birthday girl from the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' Alongside the same, he wrote a heartfelt wish that read, "Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina ! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life."
Thanking everyone for their wishes, Katrina posted on Instagram in the evening: "Birthday (balloon emoji) thank u so much everyone for all the love always!"
Meanwhile, have a look at all the birthday wishes which came for her:
Jacqueline Fernandez shared: "Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. Shine on!"
Kiara Advani wrote: "Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. Big love."
Siddhant Chaturvedi posted on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to the coolest girl in town. From our good bad-minton games to those long fitness hack chats, I am always looking forward to learn from you. From a fan to a co-actor and now a friend, I wish you a very happy, healthy and hassi-khushiwala birthday Katty!"
Sonam Kapoor shared: "Happy happy birthday Kat. Keep shining, smiling and being your fantastic self. Lots of love."
Fatima Sana Shaikh posted: "Happy Birthday you stunner!"
Ananya Panday expressed: "Happy happy birthday to the coolest Kat in town. Big love to you Katrina Kaif, thanks for all the tips."
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote: "Happy Birthday Kat. May life only get sweeter."
Producer Ramesh Taurani shared: "Happy Birthday dear Katrina Kaif. Have a great day and a blessed year."
Nimrat Kaur posted: "Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. To being timeless and classy forever."
Sidharth Malhotra wrote: "Here's to the KayByK diva. Happy Birthday Kat."
Pulkit Samrat shared: "Happy Birthday Katrina! Have a fab year ahead! Loads of love. #hardestworkerintheroom."
Urvashi Rautela tweeted: "Wishing the gorgeous #KatrinaKaif a very happy birthday!
#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif."
Neha Dhupia tweeted: "Happy birthday Katrina... love u loads."
On the work front, Katrina's next release is "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot" lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her other upcoming film is "Tiger 3" with Salman Khan.
-With IANS inputs