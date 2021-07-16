Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan wishes Katrina Kaif on birthday with adorable picture and heartfelt note

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned 38 on July 16, 2021. As the diva celebrated her birthday today, a lot of wishes from not just fans but also various celebrities poured in over social media. The much-awaited wish of Salman Khan came on late Friday evening when the superstar took to his Instagram handle and shared a lovely throwback picture with the birthday girl from the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' Alongside the same, he wrote a heartfelt wish that read, "Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina ! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life."

Thanking everyone for their wishes, Katrina posted on Instagram in the evening: "Birthday (balloon emoji) thank u so much everyone for all the love always!"

Meanwhile, have a look at all the birthday wishes which came for her:

Jacqueline Fernandez shared: "Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. Shine on!"

Kiara Advani wrote: "Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. Big love."

Siddhant Chaturvedi posted on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to the coolest girl in town. From our good bad-minton games to those long fitness hack chats, I am always looking forward to learn from you. From a fan to a co-actor and now a friend, I wish you a very happy, healthy and hassi-khushiwala birthday Katty!"

Sonam Kapoor shared: "Happy happy birthday Kat. Keep shining, smiling and being your fantastic self. Lots of love."

Fatima Sana Shaikh posted: "Happy Birthday you stunner!"

Ananya Panday expressed: "Happy happy birthday to the coolest Kat in town. Big love to you Katrina Kaif, thanks for all the tips."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote: "Happy Birthday Kat. May life only get sweeter."

Producer Ramesh Taurani shared: "Happy Birthday dear Katrina Kaif. Have a great day and a blessed year."

Nimrat Kaur posted: "Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. To being timeless and classy forever."

Sidharth Malhotra wrote: "Here's to the KayByK diva. Happy Birthday Kat."

Pulkit Samrat shared: "Happy Birthday Katrina! Have a fab year ahead! Loads of love. #hardestworkerintheroom."

Urvashi Rautela tweeted: "Wishing the gorgeous #KatrinaKaif a very happy birthday!

#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif."

Neha Dhupia tweeted: "Happy birthday Katrina... love u loads."

On the work front, Katrina's next release is "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot" lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her other upcoming film is "Tiger 3" with Salman Khan.

-With IANS inputs