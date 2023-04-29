Salman Khan says there should be censorship on OTT: 'I have too many problems' | Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan's Instagram upload

The Tiger of Bollywood, Salman Khan got into the witness box for a poignant interrogation session with India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma. Lately, there has been end number of debates regarding the censorship of OTT platforms. When Rajat Sharma asked the actor about his take on this if there should be any censorship on OTT as well? Salman Khan said he has many problems and answered,

When asked if had problems with OTT content, Salman Khan said, "I have too many problems. I think there should be censorship on OTT content. In films, if we have two punches extra during the action, we get 'A' certificate. On OTT, there's a different type of action going on. There is no A, B, or C certificate at all".

Moving forward when Rajat Sharma cross-questioned that there should be restrictions on OTT, but not on Bigg Boss? Salman Khan said, "In Bigg Boss, we already have many restrictions".

Rajat Sharma then grilled Salman more on his Bigg Boss behavior. You mean, restriction in the sense that you told Zubair Khan, Kasam Khuda Ki, my name is not Salman if I don't make you a dog? Salman Khan said, "Yes, I said that. I remember. Because he was doing too much badtameezi in Bigg Boss".

Salman Khan's recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is ruling the box office. The multi-starrer collected Rs 86 crore at the domestic box office in just a week. The songs of the film are already chartbusters. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumila Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, palak Tiwari and Jassi Gill.

