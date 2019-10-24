Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Salman Khan latest video with little fan during Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash is too cute for words

Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan caught the attention on social media when a video of him posing with his little fan during Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party went viral on the internet.

New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2019 12:13 IST
Salman Khan latest video with little fan during Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash is too cute for words

Superstar Salman Khan was at the limelight yesterday when he launched the trailer of his upcoming film Dabangg 3. Later, he went on to Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party along with Sonakshi Sinha and others. As the actor moved inside, the actor's attention was caught by a cute little fan waiting for him to call her for a selfie. Bhaijaan won the heart of her fan as well as the paparazzi who were there clicking pictures of the actor. 

Salman, in the video, can be seen indulging in a chat with the girl-- probably asking her if she has watched the trailer of not. They both pose for a selfie to be put on Instagram unaware of the fact that they are being captured in a video which is the most adorable thing on the internet today. See it here:

It isn't a hidden fact that the actor loves to be surrounded by kids. He keeps on sharing adorable pictures and videos of his sister Arpita and Ayush Sharma's son Ahil on his social media handle. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram

Ahil and Yohan recreating the bean bag moment ...

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on

View this post on Instagram

Ahil n his mamu ...

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on

Coming back to his next big release, Dabangg 3, the film is slated to release on December 20 and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, and Kiccha Sudeep in lead roles. See the official trailer here:

