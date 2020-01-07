Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan and Kabir Khan to reunite for their fourth film?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is ruling the hearts of his fans as Chulbul Pandey with the release of his film Dabangg 3. While the film is setting box office on fire, the actor has already begun shooting his next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now, the latest reports state that the superstar is all set to reunite with his Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan. Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the superstar has been meeting the director these days for their next collaboration. While they haven’t zeroed in on a script yet, they are looking forward to working with each other again.

The report quoted a source, “Kabir has narrated some ideas to Salman, which the latter is excited about, but he is waiting for the final narration.” It further adds that Kabir Khan will start scripting his next film only after the release of his upcoming sports drama ’83 with Ranveer Singh. “There would be absolute clarity around Kabir and Salman’s film by June, once there is some movement to translate the discussed idea into a screenplay,” the source revealed.

Salman and Kabir have already collaborated on three films earlier. They came together for Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, then reunited for Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015. The film even earned them many accolades. Then in 2017, they came together for Tubelight, which was the official adaptation of the Hollywood film, A Little Boy. Now, this will be their fourth time together. It is also said that after Dabangg 3 and Radhe, Salman Khan is looking forward to take a break from action films and will move forward with an interesting new subject.

The report read, “Salman is considering multiple scripts. After back-to back action, he might take a break from the genre if he gets the right script.” After the failure of Tubelight at the box office, there were reports of fall out between Salman and Kabir. But their coming together now has given rest to all such rumours. “Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a landmark film for both of them, and they are excited for this reunion after a break of three-and-a-half years. Things are in the nascent stage with the two exchanging ideas,” the source said.

