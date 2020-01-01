Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma reveals, “No one gets to meet Ayat without Ahil’s permission”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan welcomed his niece Ayat on his 54th birthday and was overwhelmed. While everyone knows that Sallu Bhai will share his special day with the little angel, not many people know that it was a conscious decision of the parents Aayush and Arpita to give birth to their second baby on this day. Revealing details about their decision, Aayush Sharma told HT that it was a gift that Salman Khan asked them for.

He said, “The due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday... Also, it saves me from giving multiple parties! Arpita has a habit of throwing lavish parties, so I was anyway thinking how much I’ve got to earn to celebrate hers, mine, Ahil’s (three year old son) and Ayat’s birthdays.”

Aayush also said Ayat’s birthday ill always be remembered with Salman Khan and will be celebrated alongside his party at the farmhouse. He added, “Now, we all can go to the farmhouse, where on one side, we can celebrate Bhai’s birthday and the other side can be booked for the kid’s party.”

Aayush has taken two weeks off before he bounces back to work. The actor will begin shooting for his next film Kwatha. He says, “They need me right now. Since I’ll be away from home for two months for work, I don’t want Ayat to forget me. Also, I don’t want Ahil to feel that now, the entire attention has shifted to Ayat,” he shares.”

Also, talking about the reaction of their first child Ahil on the arrival of Ayat, Aayush revealed that he has already started behaving like an over-protective big brother. “Ahil thought the baby would be his size and he’ll be able to play with her. He was like ‘Papa she is too small and squishy, like a doll..’ But he has become this over protective big brother. No one gets to meet Ayat without Ahil’s permission. He hasn’t been able to pronounce her name yet, so he calls her Hyatt,” he adds.

