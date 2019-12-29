Annoyed by Bigg Boss 13 housemates’ behaviour, Salman Khan cleans the house himself

Salman Khan entered Bigg Boss 13 house

Bigg Boss 13 is full of drama and there's hardly any boring moment in the show. Salman Khan missed this week's first Weekend ka Waar episode and Rohit Shetty made a special appearance on the sow. The latest promo shared by Colors TV shows that Salman will be back in today's episode and the actor will be doing something he hasn't done before. Bigg Boss 13 contestants have been under regular criticism because of their failure to fulfill house duties. The house, kitchen and everything remained in bad condition despite reminders.

However, this behavior of the housemates didn’t go down well with host Salman khan who found a different way to handle the situation. Salman entered the BB 13 house and cleaned it himself, this created an awkward situation as the housemates got embarrassed about seeing Salman cleaning their dirt.

In the promo video Salman is seen cleaning the kitchen and fridge with 2 crew members. Meanwhile, the housemates have been locked in the bedroom. Seeing Salman cleaning the house, housemates get embarrassed. Arhaan apologizes to Salman and request him to not to clean their mess, Sehnaaz lashes out him and says Abb Kya Fayda”, all this while Salman continues to clean the house.

This week was full of ups and downs like any other week in the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz Gill beat Vishal Aditya Singh to become the house captain for the week. Since there wasn't any eviction last week, the same contestants were renominated for eviction. This week's Weekend Ka Vaar will clear who will be moving out of the house. Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga, and Arti Singh are nominated for eviction.