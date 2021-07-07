Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE IMAGE Saira Banu thanks PM Modi for his ‘early morning call’ & CM Uddhav Thackeray on Dilip Kumar's death

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 on Wednesday morning. The cinema icon's state funeral was held with state honors on Wednesday evening. Veteran actor Saira Banu has expressed her gratitude for the condolences shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the death of her husband, actor Dilip Kumar.

Taking to Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle, Saira Banu said, "Thank you hon’ ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji for your early morning gracious phone call and condolences. -Saira Banu Khan." She was responding to PM's tweet that read, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Saira also thanked the PM and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for the state honours accorded to Dilip Kumar for his funeral. "Thank you @PMOIndia and @CMOMaharashtra for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. - Saira Banu Khan," she wrote.

Dilip Kumar was honoured with a state funeral Wednesday evening at 5 pm in Mumbai. Kumar's nephew actor Ayub Khan and Banu's nephew among other relatives were present at the cemetery for the funeral. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan and director-producer Subhash Ghai were present at the funeral to pay their last respects to Dilip Kumar.