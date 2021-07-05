Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik raises temperature in stunning aqua-blue bikini, longs to go on vacation with Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 winner and actress Rubina Dilaik is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. She never fails to impress her fans with her looks and style. Undoubtedly, the actress manage to make heads turn with her stunning outfits and fashion statement. Now, the Shakti actress has set the internet on fire with her latest picture in an aqua blue bikini. Well, the stunning photo was clicked than none other than her hubby-actor Abhinav Shukla.

On Sunday, Rubina took to Instagram to share the picture and captioned it saying, "Longing for a vacation, a beach and (bikini emoji) n some (camera emoji) by @ashukla09".

She accessorised her look with some layered and delicate gold chains and bracelets. She's seen looking down as she climbs down the ladder into the swimming pool. Rubina’s close friend and BB14 co-contestant Nikki Tamboli dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Her fans and followers also showered praises.

Take a look at her gorgeous picture:

Meanwhile, Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back and had quarantined herself at Shimla. She had posted a video recently informing her fans about things that helped recover faster from COVID. The actress posted a video in which she talks about the five things to do while battling Covid. She says she ate healthy, stayed hydrated, practised yoga, took medications on time and listened to music.

On the professional front, Rubina made her television debut in 2008 with 'Chotti Bahu' and since then has been part of various shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah', 'Jeannie Aur Juju' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has reprised her role of Saumya in the daily Show 'Shakti' after two years.

Recently, Rubina and Abhinav came together for a music video titled Marjaneya. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Marjaneya became an instant hit with the audience.

