Rohit Shetty unfollows Sooryavanshi actress Katrina Kaif on Instagram. What's happening?

Reports of things not going well between director Rohit Shetty and Sooryavanshi actress Katrina Kaif went viral on the social media over his 'no one will look at you' remark. Despite a clearance post from the actress's side, it seems that the misunderstanding is still prevalent between the two, as per a report in Hindustan Times which states that the filmmaker has unfollowed Katrina on social media platform-- Instagram. The film will be the duo's first association where she will be seen playing the role of a doctor opposite Akshay Kumar.

Rohit, while talking about a scene where Katrina blinked in the frame along with the boys including Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh said, "If you look closely, she is blinking (during it). After the fourth take, she came to me and asked: ‘Can we take one more?’ and I said, ‘Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you.’ She got so wild. She said, ‘How can you tell me this?’ and I said: ‘Three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you.’ And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega?"

This left Katrina's fans angry and soon 'Shame on Rohit Shetty' started trending on Twitter. However, in a post on Instagram, Katrina cleared Shetty's statement and wrote, "Dear Friends and well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit sir has been taken out of context and is being entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, ‘No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening’, this is not what was said."

She added, "I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit sir said, ‘there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING.’ Even, in spite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day."

During the trailer launch event, Katrina said that she is absolutely in love with her role in the film. Coming back to Sooryavanshi, there are reports that the film's release date might be postponed considering the coronavirus outbreak in the country. It is produced by Rohit Shetty in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film, as of now, is slated to release on March 24.

